Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of ODP worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 906.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ODP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ODP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,408,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

