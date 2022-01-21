Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of AppFolio worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $109.34 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.34 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

