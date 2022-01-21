Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Bandwidth worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

