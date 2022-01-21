Swiss National Bank Buys 5,300 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Everi worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $17,707,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

