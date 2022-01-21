Swiss National Bank Buys 6,700 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Prothena worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

