Swiss National Bank Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

TWO opened at $5.60 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

