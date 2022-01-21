Swiss National Bank Has $4.90 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Axonics worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axonics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of AXNX opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.