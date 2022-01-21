Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

