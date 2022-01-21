Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.