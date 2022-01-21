Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter.

KAR opened at $14.78 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

