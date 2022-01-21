Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.96. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 95,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

