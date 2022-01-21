SyncFab (MFG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,428.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006104 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

