Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $45.16 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

