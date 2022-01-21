Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.