Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,754 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,512. The firm has a market cap of $651.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

