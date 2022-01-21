Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 520 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.44). Approximately 25,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.85).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 582.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £28.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

