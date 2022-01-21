TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.57

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 10493470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

