TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 282,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

