TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,077,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,639,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.78 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

