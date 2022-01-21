TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

