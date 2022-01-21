TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,342 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $43.28. 182,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,270. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -886.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.