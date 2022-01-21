TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.16. 12,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

