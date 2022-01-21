TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,783. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

