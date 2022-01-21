TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,214. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

