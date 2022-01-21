TD Securities Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

