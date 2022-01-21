TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Down 39.2% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $133,678.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

