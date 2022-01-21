Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,380 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $6,217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $172.19 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

