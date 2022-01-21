Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,719 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

