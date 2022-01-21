Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,865 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

