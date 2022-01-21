Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,491 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

