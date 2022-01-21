Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,699 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Athene were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

