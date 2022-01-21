Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,123 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,354 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

