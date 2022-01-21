Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,586 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

