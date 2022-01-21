Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,070 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.