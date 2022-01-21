Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

NYSE BJ opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

