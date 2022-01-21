Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,991 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

