Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,245 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 888.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WEX by 66.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

WEX opened at $153.64 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.