Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,438 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $260.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

