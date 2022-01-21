Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,660 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.