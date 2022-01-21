Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,081 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

