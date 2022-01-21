Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,123 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,354. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

