Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,342 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

