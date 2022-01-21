Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

