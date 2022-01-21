Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $661.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

