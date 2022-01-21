Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

