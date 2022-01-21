Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.27. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

