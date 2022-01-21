Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

