Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of STOR opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

