Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

WEX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.41. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.