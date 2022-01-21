Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

DKS stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

